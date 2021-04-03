Breaking News : Texas to receive 2.5 million does of COVID-19 vaccine next week, largest shipment ever

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

GOOD NEWS! More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week.

More than 2. 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to providers across Texas next week. The Texas Department of State Health Services is allocating 1,094,920 first doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties, the largest number of doses and providers to date. DSHS is ordering 626,290 seco… Read More

