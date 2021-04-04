Breaking News : Texas recorded a new record number of COVID-19 vaccines given to residents in one day and a new 9-month low in COVID-19 hospital…

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new record number of COVID-19 vaccines have been given to residents with more than 359,000 vaccines and a new 9-month low in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Meanwhile, the federal government reported Friday more than 100 million people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – that’s nearly 1/3 of the nation!

Our Melissa Vega has all the latest coronavirus news across Texas.

Continuing coverage: https://news4sanantonio.com/news/coronavirus

