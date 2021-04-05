Breaking News : Tennessee woman angry over drive-thru wait shoots up Burger King

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A customer angry about how long her order was taking at a Tennessee Burger King decided to shoot up the restaurant, police say.

Shocking new surveillance video shows the moment a Tennessee woman starts shooting at a group of Burger King workers. What led up to the violence? Police say it was over wait times in the drive-through line. The wild situation played out in Memphis after a customer got angry while waiting for her dr… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.