Breaking News : Tennessee resolution to make Bible official state book advances to Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A resolution to make the Holy Bible the official state book of Tennessee passed the House with a 55-28 vote on Monday, and will now head to the Senate. Representative Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) is sponsoring House Joint Resolution 150, a resolution which has in pre… Read More

