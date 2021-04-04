Breaking News : Suspect’s wife says she ‘can’t understand’ California attack

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

The wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a California office building that left 4 people dead, including a child, said she couldn’t fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade

The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Satu… Read More

————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.