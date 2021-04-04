Breaking News : Sunday Marks 53rd Anniversary of Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. – 9 & 10 News

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Sunday marks 53 years since the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

King was an inspiration to millions around the world, and was just 39 years old when he was killed on April 4th, 1968.

Sunday marks 53 years since the assassination of Martin Luther King Junior. The Civil Rights leader was shot and killed on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was just 39-years-old. King was a pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, a husband, a father of four children, and an inspirat… Read More

