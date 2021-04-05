Breaking News : State health officials report more than 12 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and across the country t…

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Right now, more than 4.5 million Texans have been fully vaccinated! And according to the CDC, more than 4 million doses of the COVID-19 were administered Friday across the U.S.; that’s a new one-day record. More than 59 million Americans are now fully vaccinated. And trust in the COVID-19 vaccine is on the rise but public health leaders are still working to get those who might be hesitant to come around.

Our Emily Baucum TV has all the latest coronavirus news across Texas.

Continuing coverage: https://news4sanantonio.com/news/coronavirus

Read More.

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.