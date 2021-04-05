Breaking News : Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53, wins women’s NCAA title at the Alamodome

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tara VanDerveer hugged each of her Stanford players as they climbed the ladder to cut down the nets, capping a taxing whirlwind journey and ending an exhaustive championship drought for the Cardinal. It took 29 years, that included 10 weeks on the road this season because of… Read More

