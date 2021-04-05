Breaking News : St. Elmo Steak House reopens for limited seating after brief COVID shutdown; death of employee reported

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

BREAKING: The operator of St. Elmo Steak House has confirmed the death of an employee while the restaurant was temporarily closed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported.

St. Elmo opened its doors for limited seating today.

UPDATE: St. Elmo's Steak House opened its doors for limited seating Monday. The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration reported that Huse Culinary, operator of the legendary St…

