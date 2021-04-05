Breaking News : Somerset Co. sheriff passes away; served in law enforcement for over 40 years

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Somerset County is mourning the loss of one of its top law enforcement officials after Sheriff Brad Cramer passed away Saturday night. 🙏🙏🙏

Somerset County is mourning the loss of one of its top law enforcement officials after Sheriff Brad Cramer passed away Saturday night. Sheriff Cramer’s passing was confirmed to 6 News by District Attorney Jeff Thomas. “Sheriff Cramer was a true public servant and his passing is a tremendous lo… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.