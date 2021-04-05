Breaking News : Skywalk land bridge allows you to walk among the treetops at Phil Hardberger Park

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The Skywalk will take you 18 feet off the ground and allows you to walk among the trees. It is about 1,000 feet long and completely made of steel.

Are you excited to see what it looks like in-person?

SAN ANTONIO – The Skywalk at the Robert Tobin Land Bridge officially opened on Monday morning. We were given exclusive access to get the first images from the Skywalk which starts at the top of the land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park. The bridge connects the two sections of the park over Wurzbach Pa… Read More

————————————————-

