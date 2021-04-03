Breaking News : Skies turn cloudy, giving us chances of showers, thunderstorms before sunny Easter Sunday

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

⛈⛈⛈ Scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms we’ve had in the area will continue to move East the rest of Saturday.

Skies turn cloudy for the rest of the afternoon into Saturday evening. An upper level disturbance moves across our area and behind it we will see clearing skies Sunday afternoon. ☀

SAN ANTONIO – Scattered showers and a few weak thunderstorms we’ve had in the area will continue to move East the rest of Saturday. Skies turn cloudy for the rest of the afternoon into Saturday evening. We’ll see another chance of showers or a couple weak thunderstorms possible late Saturday evening… Read More

