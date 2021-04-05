Breaking News : Sen. Tom Cotton says upcoming NH House special election has national implications

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A special New Hampshire House election next week for a seat in Merrimack is attracting nationwide attention by Republicans who may have their sights set on presidential candidates in 2024. Last week, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo campaigned virtually on behalf of Republican Town Council member Bill Boyd, who is facing Democratic former state Rep. Wendy Thomas for the seat that opened when House Speaker Dick Hinch died in December. Monday night, staunchly conservative and sometimes controversial U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will appear at an online event.

