Breaking News : Sen. Rubio: MLB moving All-Star game from Georgia ‘reeks of hypocrisy’

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Sen. Marco Rubio is hitting back at MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred after he announced on Friday that the organization would move this year’s All-Star Game and MLB draft out of Atlanta in response to the Georgia’s controversial new voting law.

In a letter on Monday, Rubio said the decision will “have a bigger impact on countless small and minority owned businesses in and around Atlanta, than the new election law ever will” and that the move “reeks of hypocrisy,” citing the MLB’s ties to China and Cuba. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.