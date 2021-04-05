Breaking News : SEE IT: LSU alums donate $50,000 to former cook at fraternity house to pay off her mortgage in heartwarming video

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

“Guardian angel”

A group of LSU alums donated more than $50,000 to a woman who worked as a cook at their fraternity house decades ago.

“She is the type of person that inspires me, people that don’t have a lot, but give a lot,” an alumnus said.

One of the alumni wanted to help Hamilton, 74, after learning she had two jobs and planned to continue working until she paid off the remaining 16 years on her mortgage. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.