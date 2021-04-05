Breaking News : Schools in Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon closing Tuesday for 2 weeks – CityNews Toronto

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

All schools in Peel Region will be closed as of Tuesday for a two-week period, Peel public health confirmed on Monday.

All schools in Peel Region will be closed as of Tuesday for a two-week period, Peel public health confirmed on Monday. Peel's medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, exercised the power to close schools under Section 22 of the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act.

