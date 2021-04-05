Breaking News : San Diego man meets the woman who received his mom’s heart

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

On this Easter Sunday, a San Diego man is celebrating the legacy of his mother. Leah Pezzetti 10News shows us the emotional reunion when he met the woman who now has his mom’s heart.

The recipient got the heart on Easter Sunday in 2018, so she and the donor’s son spoke for the first time on Easter Sunday in 2021. Read More

