Breaking News : San Antonio Fire Department officials recommend city demolish house after morning fire

Two people were inside the home, but made it out safely. Two kittens were also in the house and were rescued and taken to Animal Care Services.

Neighbors said this home has been a problem and due to the damage, firefighters say it should be demolished.

SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened on the Northeast Side. The fire started around 8:45 a. m. Monday at a home along W. Ridgewood Court near W. Hildebrand Avenue.

