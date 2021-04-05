Breaking News : Salmonella outbreak that’s sickened 19 people, 3 in California, tied to songbirds and bird feeders: CDC

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The outbreak thus far has resulted in 19 illnesses and eight hospitalizations, with patients ages ranging from 2 months to 89 years old. However, the CDC believes the number of people infected is “likely much higher.”

A salmonella outbreak that’s resulted in 19 illnesses nationwide, including three in California, has been linked to wild songbirds and bird feeders, the Centers for Disease Control and Preven… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.