Breaking News : Saline County paper delivery woman driven off road

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A Saline County paper delivery woman was in the middle of her usual route when two men began following her, eventually ramming her off the road and spinning her around. https://trib.al/oOHBx6y

Tire tracks from Destiny Martin’s car can still be found off North Sardis Road in Saline Country, three weeks after the accident. Read More

————————————————-

