Breaking News : SAG Awards makes history with four actors of color winning movie honors

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

History was made at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

For the first time, each of the 4 movie categories for individual actors was won by a performer of color:

– Chadwick Boseman

– Viola Davis

– Daniel Kaluuya

– Yuh-Jung Youn

Read More

