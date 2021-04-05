Breaking News : SAG Awards Make History With 4 Actors of Color Taking Top Film Honors

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The late Chadwick Boseman won best male actor and Viola Davis took home the best female actor award for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Best female supporting actor went to Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari” and Daniel Kaluuya won best male supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

