Breaking News : Rodeo cowboys wrangle chickens at Buck ‘N Dave’s Eggs

Montana Moment: This Easter Sunday we visit Buck’ N Dave’s Eggs in the Bitteroot. It’s the unique story of a couple cowboys switching from wrangling cattle and horses-to chickens. Buck Lunak and Dave Whitmoyer run close to 1,000 free-range Rhode Island Red hens for egg production near Corvallis.

