Breaking News : Reports of child abuse plummeted during COVID-19 pandemic, AP finds

ANALYSIS: While reports of child abuse plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean child abuse did. Utah’s drop was in the bottom 10 states.

Children were away from the usual places where problems are noticed or they can get help.

Reports of child abuse in Utah dropped almost 13% during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Associated Press. The analysis examined 2019 reports against 2020 reports from March through November, when the world-wide pandemic gripped the United States, including Utah. An Associated Press analysis has… Read More

