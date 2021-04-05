Breaking News : Reports: Disney World guest arrested after refusing temperature check saying he spent $15,000 on trip

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

It’s home to “the happiest place on earth,” but one Disney World resort guest in Florida wasn’t smiling when he was arrested for refusing a coronavirus temperature screening.

After skipping the temperature screening, the 47-year-old refused to leave the property when asked by security and the sheriff’s office. Read More

