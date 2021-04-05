Breaking News : Quarter of Rhode Islanders fully vaccinated; 767 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Just In: The latest COVID-19 data from the R.I. Department of Health shows 767 new positive cases since Friday.

More than 614,000 total doses have been administered to date, the data shows, while nearly 257,000 people have gotten both shots of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-dose Johnson… Read More

