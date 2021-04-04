Breaking News : QB Uiagalelei in charge of Clemson with Lawrence gone

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Saturday’s spring practice game was the first time in four seasons that Lawrence wasn’t on the field for the Tigers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Uiagalelei took charge at quarterback for Clemson, hoping to equal the success of former passer and likely No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence. Read More

