Breaking News : Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader

Russian President Putin signs law allowing him to potentially hold onto power until 2036, a move that formalizes constitutional changes endorsed in a vote last year.

The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power longer than any other Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, said he would decide later whether to run again in 2024. Read More

