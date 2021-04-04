Breaking News : PSP: Claysburg man charged, accused of raping 5-year-old girl in her sleep

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

AWFUL! Investigators say on Friday, the victim’s mother contacted troopers after she discovered a video on Sensibaugh’s phone that showed him sexually assaulting the girl while she was sleeping.

According to state police in Hollidaysburg, a Claysburg man has been arrested, accused of raping a 5-year-old girl. Authorities say 35-year-old Richard Sensibaugh faces charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault and possession of chil… Read More

