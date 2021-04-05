Breaking News : Prosecutor to offer plea deals to teen girls accused of fatal D.C. food delivery carjacking

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A prosecutor will offer plea deals to the teen girls, 13 and 15, accused of the horrific, fatal D.C. food delivery carjacking

They are accused of using a stun gun on 66-year-old immigrant driver Mohammad Anwar, ejected from his car and brutally killed.

The prosecutor is expected to offer plea bargains to 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls who are accused in a fatal carjacking of an Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.