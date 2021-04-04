Breaking News : Pope Francis calls for accelerated vaccine rollout during Easter address | Sky News Australia

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Pope Francis used his Easter Sunday address to call on the international community to speed up the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. He spoke to fewer than 200 people inside St Peter’s Basilica, a notably limited crowd when compared to the hundreds of thousands who would gather before the pandemic. T… Read More

