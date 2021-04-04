Breaking News : Police presence increased at Oceanfront following deadly shootings

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Protesters with Black Lives Matter 757 gathered on the boardwalk Saturday calling for justice for Donovon Lynch and Deshayla Harris.

Virginia Beach Police have increased security at the Oceanfront in response to the shootings one week ago that left two people dead and several others injured. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.