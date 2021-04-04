Breaking News : Police: Man ‘high on molly’ shoots at, misses clerk 6 times after friend’s card declined

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

There was a verbal argument between both suspects and the cashier for about five minutes before police said Ahmed pulled a handgun out of his waistband and pointed it directly at the clerk’s head, and pulled the trigger just as the clerk ducked for cover. The shot missed. Police said Ahmed fired at the clerk five more times, and each time Ahmed missed as the clerk tried to flee for cover.

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 20-year-old man is facing a list of charges after police say while high on “molly” (a. k. a. ecstasy or MDMA) he shot at a Millcreek, Utah 7-Eleven clerk six times, missing each time, according to a probable cause statement from the Unified Police Department. The shoo… Read More

