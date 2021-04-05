Breaking News : Police investigating shots fired incident in Iowa City

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Witnesses say a man shot a handgun after a large fight broke out. He than left in a car before police arrived on scene.

Police in Iowa City are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Sunday at 2:04 a. m. ICPD says it happened in the 100 block of S. Clinton St. Officers were able to locate shell casings when they arrived on scene. Witnesses say a man shot a handgun after a large fight broke out in the ally… Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.