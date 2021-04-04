Breaking News : Police find missing 15-year-old girl in bed with naked man during drug roundup

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

During a narcotics round-up conducted by the sheriff’s office on March 30, a Special Victims Unit investigator was contacted by the gang unit sergeant in reference to locating a runaway, a 15-year-old female juvenile who had been missing since November 2020.

Officials said the missing girl was located in a bed with a nude adult male, Jacob Matthew Sellar-Deck, also known as “Honcho,” of Bryant Road in Spartanburg, S.C.

