Breaking News : Photos from KUTV 2News’s post

OGDEN SMITH’S SHOOTING: One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Smith’s grocery store. 3 miles down the road, police have a standoff with the suspect, who has a gun to his head.

The suspect can be seen in the first 2 photos. The first one is a zoomed in version of the background of the second photo.

WHAT WE KNOW: https://kutv.com/news/local/person-shot-killed-in-ogden-smiths-parking-lot-active-police-incident-nearby



