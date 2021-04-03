Breaking News : Our next chance for stormy weather looks to arrive Wednesday (4/7). The Arkansas Storm Team is watching it closely but nothing i…

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

Our next chance for stormy weather looks to arrive Wednesday (4/7). The Arkansas Storm Team is watching it closely but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Don’t worry about it right now. Enjoy the great weather this weekend.

Meteorologist Hayden Nix will have updates on the forecast tonight on KARK News and on our website.

Have a great weekend.

Hey folks. Our next chance for stormy weather looks to arrive Wednesday (4/7). We are watching it closely but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Don’t worry about it right now. Enjoy the great weather this weekend.

We will have updates on the forecast tonight on KARK News and on our website.

Have a great weekend.

#arwx #ARStormTeamRead More.

————————————————-

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.