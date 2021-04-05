Breaking News : Orlando’s FEMA-backed vaccine site reaches capacity early on 1st day of 16+ vaccine eligibility

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

CAPACITY REACHED | The federally-supported site at Valencia College West Campus stopped letting new people in line by 1:15 p.m., according to a spokesperson. The site was providing 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The FEMA-backed vaccine site at Valencia College West Campus reached capacity early on the first day of vaccine eligibility for anyone 16 or older. Read More

