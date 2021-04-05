Breaking News : One dead after fiery 18-wheeler, car crash in east Austin

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

#BREAKING: This is at least the third crash near that intersection in a week

One person has died after an 18-wheeler and vehicle collided in east Austin and both caught on fire. At least two other crashes have happened in that same area in the last three days. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.