Breaking News : One dead after car crash in Tama County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene another was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with injuries.

One person is dead and another injured after a car crash in Tama County on Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 6:50 a. m. on Highway 30 at the E66 intersection. Crash reports say, 73-year-old Hazel Griffiths of Brooklyn was driving westbound on Highway E66 when she failed to yi… Read More

