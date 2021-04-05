Breaking News : On-site investigation of the Boulder King Soopers shooting complete as the store remains closed to the public on Monday

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

The on-site investigation is complete, however, the store remains closed to the public.

We can’t share their names enough. The 10 victims:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Two weeks following a horrific scene at a Colorado King Soopers, investigators have turned back over the store to the owners. Read More

