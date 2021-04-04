Breaking News : Oklahoma town eases pandemic heartache, one restaurant meal at a time

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

NEW YORK (AP) — In Miami, Oklahoma, restaurants and their customers are doing their part to ease pandemic heartache, one meal at a time. Cafes in and around the close-knit town in the state’s northeastern corner have put up “receipt walls,” allowing diners to pre-pay for meals and the needy to… Read More

