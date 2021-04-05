Breaking News : Norwegian Cruises Wants To Resume Sailing From US Ports In July

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

NCL SEEKS PERMISSION TO SAIL – Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line wants to resume sailing from U.S. ports in July and asked the CDC on Monday for permission to return to U.S. waters for the first time in more than a year.

