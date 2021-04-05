Breaking News : No one injured after shots were fired in central Jefferson City – ABC17NEWS

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

Officers on the scene say at least 4 shots were fired, believed to be trying to break up a fight.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Police were on the scene of shots fired on the 300 block of East Ashley Street in Jefferson City Sunday night. Officers on the scene say at least 4 shots were fired in the area. There were no reported injuries or property damage. Police say the shots were likely fired to break Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.