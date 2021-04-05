Breaking News : New York’s $200 billion budget coming together days after April 1 deadline

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

New York lawmakers and Gov. Cuomo close in on a final deal on a roughly $200 billion budget.

It could

– raise taxes on the wealthiest

– fund excluded workers

– boost school aid by $1 billion+

– help tenants and landlords

– legalize mobile sports betting

“This budget process is a major opportunity to help lead New York through the ongoing dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic and lay the foundation to grow stronger in the future,” Stewart-Cousins said as negotiations got underway last month. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.