Breaking News : New to DC, Buttigieg looks to build bridges with Biden plan

Buttigieg pledges to promote public transit and other green alternatives to gas-guzzling cars and apply an “equity lens” to infrastructure projects.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg was a few weeks into his job as transportation secretary, buried in meetings and preparing for the launch of President Joe Biden’s $2. 3 trillion public works plan, when evening arrived along with a time to try something new in Washington. Instead of climbing i… Read More

