Breaking News : Nebraska earns fifth overall seed in NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon and will be one of 48 teams to compete in the NCAA Tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha from April 14-24. The Huskers, making their 39th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open… Read More

