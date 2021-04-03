Breaking News : NDCS: assault at TSCI sends inmate to hospital

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NDCS said an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution went to the hospital Saturday morning for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by two other inmates.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), an inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) went to the hospital Saturday morning for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by two other inmates.

