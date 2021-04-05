Breaking News : NBA YoungBoy to remain in jail until trial

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

A judge has revoked NBA YoungBoy’s bond, citing his “continued disregard for the law” and the rapper’s wealth and ability to post bond.

A Louisiana judge has revoked NBA YoungBoy’s bond, ordering him to remain in jail until his trial due to his “continued disregard for the law” and citing his wealth as a major factor. Read More

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.