Breaking News : Monday: 9.2% rate; 76 positive; 0 deaths; 29.1% 2x vaccinated

BREAKING NEWS STORY :

North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 9.2% Monday. 76 tests were positive out of 1,055. There were 0 new deaths (1,466 total). 29 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 4 ICU beds occupied. 1,105 cases remain active. 42.0% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 29.1% receiving two doses. There have been 431,363 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

————————————————-

U.S NEWS – WORLD NEWS – TOP AND TRENDINGG STORIES – POLITICS – BUSINESS NEWS – ENTERTAINMENTS – SPORTS – ACCIDENT REPORTS – CELEBRITIES NEWS – OPINION AND LIFESTYLE NEWS.

NOTICE.

The post you just read was originally posted on social media, you can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post .

Thanks for visiting, you can leave a reply or comments below at the comment box.

SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENTS.

Social media contents must be cross examined and verified to be true before sharing to the general public because anyone can post anything on social media. You must verify this news contents to be genuine from authentic news sources.